Syrskyi discusses training of AFU soldiers within framework of EU training mission with Chief of French General Staff Burkhard

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, General Thierry Burkhard.

Syrskyi announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during the conversation, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief shared information on the operational situation on the front line.

Syrskyi also informed his French counterpart about the peculiarities of defense operations in the most tense areas.

Read more: Russians attacked 47 times in Kurakhove direction, fighting continues - General Staff

In his turn, General Burkhard confirmed the intention of the French side to continue providing logistical assistance and training to Ukrainian servicemen within the framework of the EU training mission (EUMAM).

"Currently, the training programs are being adapted to meet the needs and take into account the combat experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your consistent support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," added Syrskyi.

Read more: Syrskyi visits 92nd SAB in Kharkiv region