NATO countries need to agree on three issues, first is support for Ukraine, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that member states should agree on three issues before the Alliance's summit in The Hague in June 2025. The first among them is support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the coming months, we will need to discuss several important issues. Of course, first and foremost, we have to make sure that Ukraine prevails and that Putin does not win in Ukraine. This is the absolute number one priority," Rutte said.

The NATO Secretary General called the increase of defense funding by the member states of the Organization another important issue. "If we subtract the US spending, we now have 2% in Europe as a NATO member, which is simply not enough. Therefore, we will need to discuss additional spending," he explained.

Rutte called defense production the third important issue. "We are currently not producing enough. We need to do more to replenish our stockpiles to be ready to face any enemy. So, these two issues are defense spending and defense production.

Read more: European Commission approves funding for five defense projects, including purchase of air defense and ammunition for Ukraine

And all of this while working with our partners, the EU, and in the Indo-Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the southern neighborhood. This is extremely important. But defense spending and increasing defense production - we have to do it," the NATO Secretary General said.