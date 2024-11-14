ENG
Average age of Ukrainian soldiers has increased from 30 to 40 years during war, - Canadian Ambassador Cmoc

Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc said that since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, the average age of Ukrainian soldiers has increased by 10 years - from about 30 to 40 years old.

NV reported that, in the diplomat's opinion, the discussion on mobilization, which continues today in Ukraine, is serious and important, Censor.NET reports.

"It is also a reality that the average age of Ukrainian soldiers is getting higher. The average soldier was in his 30s, now the average soldier is in his 40s," noted Tsmots.

