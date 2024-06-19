West will support Ukrainian economy as it is important element in attrition warfare, - Canadian Ambassador Cmoc

In the attrition warfare waged by Russia in Ukraine, the support of the Group of Seven countries for the Ukrainian economy is important.

This was stated by Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc during a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, Censor.NET reports.

"Attacks on the energy infrastructure are aimed at destabilizing Ukraine's economy. And our support for Ukraine should mean support for the Ukrainian economy, its stabilization and growth. And the more we integrate the Ukrainian economy into Europe, Canada and other systems, the more powerful and stronger we will be," the ambassador said.

"Of course, we have a lot of work ahead of us, but if we start from a position of international unity, then this is the right start to isolate Russia and its allies," she emphasized.

Watch more: G7 Summit and Peace Summit: KSF hosts special event with G7 ambassadors. VIDEO

Cmoc also emphasized that the Group of Seven countries consider guarantees of Russia's respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory to be key conditions for negotiations with Russia.

"It is important that we see unity not only within the Group of Seven countries, but it extends beyond it. And the more countries are united by the conditions for starting negotiations, the stronger this position will be," the ambassador noted.