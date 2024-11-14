Russians attacked Nikopol region 6 times with drones and artillery, 1 person wounded - RMA

On November 14, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones 6 times during the day. They also used Grad multiple rocket launchers. Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets communities were under attack," noted Lysak.

According to him, a 51-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling. She received medical aid. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Infrastructure, 2 private houses, and a power line were damaged.

The occupiers also attacked the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih with a drone. The infrastructure was damaged. Fortunately, people survived.

