Occupiers attacked Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts with artillery and UAVs: Houses, administrative building, shop and power lines damaged. PHOTOS
During the day on 13 November, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones, causing destruction.
This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, during the day, Russians attacked Nikopol district a total of fifteen times. Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrivka communities came under fire.
As a result of the hostile attacks, 14 private houses and 12 outbuildings were damaged. An administrative building, a shop and a car were damaged. Power lines were damaged.
In addition, in Kryvyi Rih district, the Zelenodolsk community came under hostile artillery fire.
No one was reportedly killed or injured.
Currently, the region is on air alert.
