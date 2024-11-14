Russian Foreign Ministry threatens to stop activities of IAEA experts at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia threatens to stop the activities of IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.

"Experts of the Secretariat (IAEA) are at ZNPP at the request of the Director General himself only with the consent of the Russian government and only as long as our country considers their stay there to be justified," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

This is how Moscow reacted to the words of IAEA Secretary General Rafael Grossi regarding the prospects for ending the war. In particular, in an interview with the German DPA agency, Grossi said that experts would remain at the ZNPP until "the war is possibly frozen."

"It is absolutely unclear on what basis the IAEA leadership is going to judge the prospects of the notorious 'freeze', which is clearly beyond its authority," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Read more: Water leak detected at one of ZNPP reactors - IAEA

As a reminder, Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022. All six reactors of ZNPP are in cold shutdown mode.