Zelenskyy listened to Syrskyi’s report: Our soldiers were very effective in Kupiansk direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the Kupiansk direction and the Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in his video address.

"Today, there was a report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. As always, this is how the day begins. Not only the Donetsk region, but also the Kupiansk direction. Our soldiers were very effectively there. I am grateful to everyone for their resilience," Zelenskyy said.

As for the southern directions and the Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region, the president noted that he was proud of "all our people, every unit that holds its positions and provides Ukraine with the opportunity to convince the world."

"To convince that people should win. This is what Ukraine is fighting for," Zelenskyy added.

