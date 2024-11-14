ENG
News
Drones, EWs, generators, heaters - Klytschko handed over aid to three brigades

Vitalii Klytschko has sent another batch of necessary equipment to the front line, which was purchased with non-budgetary funds.

He announced this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we have sent another batch of equipment to our defenders at the frontline in the Donetsk and Kharkiv directions as charity aid (not purchased with budget funds). In particular, 100 night fpv drones, 5 Mavic 3T UAVs, 8 electronic warfare systems, 10 generators, 10 EcoFlo devices, 10 heaters. And also an armored minibus," Klytschko said.

The mayor of Kyiv noted that this aid will be provided to the soldiers of the 63rd SMB, 42nd SMB and 241st TDF Brigade

Read more: Soldiers of 112th TDF Brigade received 130 EW systems and reconnaissance drones from Kyiv community - Klytschko

"The capital continues to do everything to support and help our defenders. Both at the expense of the community and for non-budgetary funds," Klytschko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Kyiv has already allocated UAH 8.6 billion to help the Defense Forces this year. This is more than for the whole of last year (7.5 billion).

