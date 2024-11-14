ENG
Explosion occurs in Odesa, city is under attack by UAVs

On the evening of November 14, an explosion occurred in Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the city mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

"An explosion was heard in the city," Trukhanov wrote.

He also added that two more groups of drones are moving towards the city.

