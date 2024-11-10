In 3 days, enemy launched 54 UAVs at Odesa and area. As result of attacks, 10 people are still in hospital

Over the past three days, the enemy has fired 54 attack drones at Odesa and the region.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper on Tlegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, as a result of enemy attacks, the infrastructure was significantly damaged.

"Last night was no exception. About 18 drones were launched. 2 people were injured. In total, over the past 3 days (as a result of shelling - Ed.), 10 people are currently in hospital. They are being provided with assistance," the head of the region said.

As reported, on the evening of Saturday, November 9, Russian invaders launched new groups of Shahed attack UAVs in Ukraine. Censor.NET also informed that Kyiv had twice sounded the alarm, and about 15 enemy drones were destroyed. In addition, as a result of the shelling of Odesa, infrastructure was damaged and there were victims.

According to the Air Force, a total of 62 out of 145 Shaheds were destroyed overnight, and another 67 were lost locally.