Boiler house in Odesa shut down due to UAV attack

A boiler house in Odesa was shut down due to an attack by Russian drones.

This was reported by the head of the city, Hennadiy Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.

"The main heat supply pipeline was damaged due to the enemy attack. One of the city's boiler houses was forced to stop operating," Trukhanov wrote.

He also warned that air defense is working on UAVs in the city.

As a reminder, on the evening of November 14, an explosion occurred in Odesa.

