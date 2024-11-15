Russians strike at residential building in Odesa, leaving 1 dead and 9 injured. PHOTOS

On the evening of November 14, Russian troops attacked a residential building in Odesa.

This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"Another terrorist attack by Russians in Odesa. A strike on a residential building. Putin just likes to fight with civilians. He doesn't respect anyone, he's just a sick terrorist," Yermak wrote.

Later, the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, clarified that a woman was killed in the attack. At least two people were wounded.

"Residential buildings, a church, and cars were damaged. Fires broke out in some locations. The main heat supply pipeline was also damaged. One of Odesa's boiler houses was forced to shut down," Kiper said.

Later, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said that in the evening Odesa had suffered a massive combined enemy attack.

A woman died as a result of the strike, and the wounded are being provided with the necessary medical care. Currently, there are 8 victims.

"Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, heating system, religious and educational institutions were damaged. Operational services and a group of volunteers from the Department of Municipal Security are working on the ground. Heat suppliers are already working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. We are looking into the need for resettlement," Trukhanov said.

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of November 14, an explosion occurred in Odesa.

