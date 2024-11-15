Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 717,590 people (+1,520 per day), 9,330 tanks, 20,492 artillery systems, 18,968 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 717,590 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to November 14, 24 are approximately

personnel - about 717590 (+1520) people,

tanks - 9330 (+11) units

armored combat vehicles - 18968 (+21) units

artillery systems - 20492 (+20) units,

MLRS - 1252 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 999 (+2) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18886 (+34),

cruise missiles - 2641 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 29167 (+77) units

special equipment - 3645 (+16)

