Enemy advances in Chasiv Yar, Berestky and Dalne - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops managed to advance in four settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

"The enemy advanced in Chasiv Yar, Berestky, Dalne and near Voznesenka," the statement said.

