German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine despite the US permission to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles.

This was stated by German government deputy spokesman Wolfgang Büchner, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

According to him, Scholz's position on this issue remains "unchanged."

Büchner said that the chancellor had made "clear commitments" on the issue and "will not change his position."

The deputy spokesman added that it is important for Scholz that "this war does not escalate."

"For this reason, the chancellor did not want to "overstep certain boundaries... in his military support for Ukraine," Büchner summarized.

Authorization for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to launch long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's permission to launch long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.

The day before, Le Figaro reported that France and Britain, following the United States, had authorized the use of SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

However, the text of the publication was later changed.