Zelenskyy to speak via video link at European Parliament special session on occasion of 1000 days of Russia’s war against Ukraine

A special session of the European Parliament will be held on Tuesday to mark the 1000th day of Russia's war against Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in it via video link.

"At the beginning of the extraordinary meeting, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola will make a statement, after which President Zelenskyy will address the members of the European Parliament via a direct video link from Ukraine. Then the leaders of the political groups will speak," the press release said.

It is noted that since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the EU and the Parliament have strongly supported the country by condemning Russia's aggression, imposing sanctions and increasing its political, humanitarian, military and financial assistance to Kyiv.

It is also noted that the Parliament supported Ukraine's efforts to join the EU and repeatedly called on EU member states to start accession negotiations.

"In addition, MEPs strongly stated that Russia should pay financial compensation for the destruction it has caused to Ukraine, arguing that the EU should use state assets confiscated by Moscow to facilitate this," the European Parliament added.

