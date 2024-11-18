Already 3.5 million citizens have updated their data through Reserve+ application

In Ukraine, three and a half million citizens have already updated their data through the Reserve+ application. About 150,00 have applied for a deferral.

According to Censor.NET with reference to ArmyInform, this was announced at the briefing "MOD. Digitalization. Results of 2024" was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov.

The head of the defense ministry noted that Reserve+ has simplified the updating of military data.

"We have made this process convenient and paperless. As for updating data, we have 3.5 million people who have updated their military data through Reserve+. We have tried to avoid queues and unnecessary bureaucracy," Umierov said.

He also spoke about the issue of online deferment in Reserve+: "There is a function to apply for deferrals for people with disabilities, and about 150,000 Ukrainians have already taken advantage of this opportunity."

Rustem Umierov also mentioned the army.gov.ua portal during the briefing.

"Regarding online recruitment: now it is possible to choose a unit for service through the army.gov.ua portal and get information about recruitment centers," the Minister of Defense of Ukraine emphasized.

Earlier, Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, said that people liable for military service will be able to update their data in Reserve+, and Ukrainian citizens will be able to make changes to their addresses within the same TCR's "zone" or pull in the IDP's address from the Diia app.