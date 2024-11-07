Persons liable for military service will be able to update their data in "Reserve+" - Chernohorenko

Ukrainian citizens will have the opportunity to make changes to their residential address within the "zone" of the same TCR or to pull up the IDP address from the Diia app.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for Digital Development Kateryna Chernohorenko on Army TV, Censor.NET reports.

The official reminded that according to the law, which came into force on 18 May, Ukrainians had the opportunity to update their contact details, including their actual address of residence.

"Already today, this month, our team is working to enable the re-updating of such data," Chernohorenko said.

According to the deputy minister, once this feature is implemented, every change of actual place of residence will be possible in a few clicks.

Earlier, Chernohorenko said that the Ministry of Defence wanted the possibility of updating data through the "Reserve+" app to continue.

