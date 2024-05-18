New law on mobilization entered into force in Ukraine

Today, 18 May, a new law on mobilisation came into force in Ukraine.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on mobilization on 16 April. On 17 April, it was published, and according to the law, the document comes into force one month after the day following its publication, i.e. on 18 May.

The law provides, in particular, that citizens aged 25 to 60 are subject to mobilization.

Military accounting

After 18 May, all citizens of Ukraine who are registered for military service are required to update their personal data in the MMC within 60 days. This can also be done at the Administrative Services Centre or through the e-cabinet of a person liable for military service.

During martial law and/or mobilization, citizens are obliged to carry a military registration document and present it to a representative of the TCRSS and a police officer upon request, along with an identity document.

Registration by a person who is or is about to be registered for military service of an electronic cabinet of a conscript, a person liable for military service or reservist voluntarily.

Medical examination

The new law on mobilization provides for changes in the process of passing the MMC. In March of this year, the status of "limitedly fit" was canceled. From now on, the order clearly states that medical examinations should last no more than 14 days (in case of additional medical examinations), and the decision of the MMC should be handed over to the person against his or her signature. Previously, this was possible, but not mandatory.

The validity period of the ILC's decisions was established: 5 years in peacetime and one year in wartime.

Fines and penalties for tax evaders

On 9 May 2024, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill No. 10379, which allowed fines to be imposed on tax evaders in absentia and significantly increased their amount.

For violation of military registration:

in peacetime - from UAH 3,400 to 5,100;

in wartime (or repeated violation) - from UAH 17,000 to 25,500.

For violating the legislation on defense and mobilization in peacetime:

for individuals - from UAH 5,100 to UAH 8,500;

for officials and legal entities - from UAH 17,000 to 34,000.

For evading mobilization in wartime:

for individuals - from UAH 17,000 to 25,500;

for officials and legal entities - from UAH 34,000 to 59,000.

In addition, a court restriction on the right to drive a vehicle during mobilization was introduced in case of failure to comply with the requirement of the territorial recruitment and social support center to perform a duty (duties).

The provision of consular services in foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine will be subject to the citizen's verification of his/her personal data with the registration data in the TСRSS.

Under martial law, passport documents are issued abroad for male citizens aged 18 to 60 years, provided they have military registration documents.

Loss of deferral

The postponement from 18 May is lost:

Parents of three or more children who are in arrears with child support payments for more than three months;

men who are raising a child under the age of 18 on their own, and the child's mother is not deprived of parental rights, has not died, has no status of missing or unaccounted for, or is not in prison;

students who receive a second education that is inconsistently higher than the first (for example, a bachelor's degree is again a bachelor's degree);

teachers of colleges, universities, and schools who have less than 0.75 full-time equivalent positions;

men whose wife has a disability group III.

As a reminder, on 17 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 11079-1, which allows certain categories of prisoners to be mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

