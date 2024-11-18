Germany will provide Ukraine with 4 thousand UAVs with artificial intelligence, - Pistorius

Germany will provide Ukraine with 4,000 artificial intelligence drones.

This was announced by Defense Minister Borys Pistorius, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

The minister noted that the drones are "controlled and supported by artificial intelligence" and that they can "disable the enemy's electronic unmanned defense."

According to Pistorius, the drones "can be delivered very quickly" and can be "deployed 30-40 kilometers behind the front line and hit combat posts, logistics centers and other targets."

According to the German newspaper Bild, these are HX-2 Karma attack drones manufactured by the Munich-based Helsing Company.

