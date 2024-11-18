Zelenskyy to present ’resilience plan’ to Verknovna Rada tomorrow - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present a "resilience plan" in the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow.

This was reported by Kyiv Independent with reference to a deputy of the Servant of the People party, Censor.NET reports.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present his 'internal stability plan' in parliament on November 19," the report says.

It is also noted that the 10-point plan will address the situation at the front, the military-industrial complex, economy and finance, regional development and other strategic sectors.

Read more: Parliament plans to consider draft law that will stop work of hospitals and schools - Association of Ukrainian Cities

The government's latest plan will focus on domestic solutions and is not an alternative to the five-point "Victory Plan" focused on Kyiv's international partners.

Earlier, the head of state announced that "10 points of the internal security plan " would soon be presented.