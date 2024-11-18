Ukraine produced first 100 missiles this year - Umierov

The production of Ukrainian missiles is increasing. This year, the first 100 missiles have already been manufactured.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov.

The head of the Defense Ministry took part in a meeting with Ukrainian missile manufacturers. They discussed plans for 2025, key areas of cooperation and industry development.

"On April 13, 2022, the Neptune missile system destroyed the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser Moskva. This was a historic moment and demonstrated the strength of our national missile defense. Today we are increasing the production of Ukrainian missiles. The first 100 missiles have already been manufactured this year. We have successfully scaled up the serial production of R-360 Neptune cruise missiles with improvements to hit targets at longer distances," Umierov said.

In addition, Ukraine is developing new drone missiles, including the Palianytsia. According to Umierov, this is an example of successful cooperation between the state and the private sector.

Read more: Thanks to DELTA combat system, enemy equipment worth $15 billion was destroyed, - Umierov