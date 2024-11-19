Enemy launches more than 10 "Shaheds" in Zaporizhzhia, leaves more than 10,000 subscribers without electricity - RMA (updated)

On the evening of November 18, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary, there are victims. Stay in safe places," he wrote.

Later, Fedorov clarified that the Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with more than 10 "Shaheds".

"Currently, more than 10 thousand subscribers are without electricity. I am grateful to the rescuers, police, and utilities who have already started to eliminate the consequences. As of now, the enemy attack is ongoing - do not neglect the safety rules," Fedorov urged.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on Monday evening, November 18, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia and the region during an air raid alert.

