Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 9 people hospitalised, 4-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy are in serious condition. PHOTO
Nine people wounded in the night attack on the regional centre are currently being treated in Zaporizhzhia hospitals.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, there are four children among the hospitalised.
"Two of them - a four-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy - are in serious condition. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance to the victims," he added.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that one person was killed and 22 were injured as a result of a Russian military strike in Zaporizhzhia.
