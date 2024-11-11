Strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 22 injured, including five children (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

After midnight on 11 November, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. They carried out three air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy hit residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

"One person was killed. 18 were injured. There are 5 children among the victims.

Boys aged 4, 16 and 17 and girls aged 15 and 17 received the necessary medical assistance," Fedorov said.

"The blast wave partially destroyed a two-storey residential building, damaged a dormitory and a car dealership," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

As of 9:45 a.m., the number of casualties increased to 22.

