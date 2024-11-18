Russian troops shell Sumy region 48 times during day

On November 18, Russians fired 48 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 110 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.

The following areas were shelled, in particular

Velyka Pysarivka community: there was an attack by FPV drones (7 explosions). The shelling damaged two private houses. There was also a grenade launcher attack (20 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians dropped 10 mines on the territory of the community. There was also artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: there was a drop of VOG from a UAV (9 explosions), an attack by FPV drones (7 explosions), grenade launcher attack (3 explosions), mortar attack (2 explosions), artillery attack (2 explosions).

Read more: Russians strike again in Sumy, power outage in city - RMA

Bilopillia community: the enemy used mortars (7 explosions) and artillery (10 explosions).

Yunakivka community: Russians fired from artillery (2 explosions).

Esman community: there was a drop of VOG from a UAV (6 explosions), artillery shelling (1 explosion), and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Seredyna-Buda community: an FPV drone attack was carried out (2 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: 9 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also an attack by FPV drones (2 explosions).

Read more: Russian strike on Sumy: death toll rises to 12. PHOTOS