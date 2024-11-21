Russian troops shelled Sumy region 9 times during day, 4 communities came under fire

On November 21, Russians fired 9 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 23 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.

The following areas were shelled, in particular

Khotyn community: the enemy used mortars (8 explosions).

Bilopillia community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (10 explosions) and dropped VOG from a UAV (2 explosions).

Lebedyn community: a missile attack was carried out (1 explosion). Four private houses, a non-residential building, and an educational institution were damaged as a result of the fall of the missile.

