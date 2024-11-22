Drones repel assault on convoy of Russian vehicles in Vremivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi repelled an assault on a convoy of Russian vehicles in the Vremivka direction.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

In one area, the enemy used eight pieces of equipment, and units of the Separate Presidential Brigade managed to destroy two tanks and two MTLBs. The enemy suffered losses in equipment and heavy losses in infantry. An enemy "Grad" was also discovered and destroyed.

The video shows the work of the FPV soldiers of the "Bulava", "Chimera" and Nova units of the Separate Presidential Brigade.

