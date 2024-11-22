Russians occupy Dalne and advance to Toretsk and Kurakhove - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops managed to capture the village of Dalne in Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy occupied Dalne, advanced in Toretsk, Kurakhove, near Zolota Nyva, Pustynka, Selydove, Trudove, Antonivka and Dalne," the statement said.
