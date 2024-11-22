Russian army’s strike in Kryvyi Rih: number of wounded rises to 32

As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, 32 people were injured, including two children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"The number of victims of the strike has increased to 32, including 2 children," he said.

According to him, 12 people are in hospitals, including one child.

"Two adults are in serious condition. Everyone is provided with all the necessary assistance," Vilkul said.

As a reminder, on 21 November, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on a residential area of Kryvyi Rih.

