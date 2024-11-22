West should take Putin’s words about "Oreshnik" seriously - Orban

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement about the use of "Oreshnik" medium-range missile to strike Ukraine should be taken seriously in the West.

According to Censor.NET, citing 444.hu, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said this.

According to him, this was a response to the US permission to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia.

"There is an assumption that these missiles could not have been targeted without the help of American experts, which is why the Russians reacted unexpectedly and strongly," the Hungarian prime minister said.

He is also convinced that when Putin says something, "it's not just empty words, it has weight and consequences."

Orban also claims that Putin's words that countries that provide Ukraine with long-range weapons could become targets of Russian strikes are not a "communication trick".

Russia fires ballistic missile against Ukraine

On 21 November 2024, the Air Force announced that Russian troops had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile strike.

At the same time, the West has not yet confirmed such use.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia had used a new missile.

The EU said that Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine is yet another escalation by the Kremlin and shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of holding peace talks, but is playing a "nuclear adventure".

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile, "Oreshnik", on 21 November, hitting Dnipro.

