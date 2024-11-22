118 combat engagements have taken place since beginning of day: occupiers are most active in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka directions

Since the beginning of the day, 118 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline. The occupiers are most active in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka directions. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the Russians' plans.

Shelling of Ukraine

During the day, a number of settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy shelled Bleshnia, Oleksandriia, Tymofiivka, Turia, Obody, Zhuravka with artillery.

According to available information, the enemy has launched four air strikes in the Kursk region today, dropping four GABs. Ukrainian soldiers are also repelling enemy attacks in this area, which have already totaled 19.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders twice near the town of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Zelenyi Hai during the day. There was one firefight there.

Hostilities in Donbas

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to 12 in the Lyman direction. Combat actions took place near Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Torske and Terny. One combat engagement is ongoing. Enemy bombardment aviation struck near Ivanivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched air strikes with guided aerial bombs in the areas of Bilohorivka, Zakitne and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders are repelling an attack by the occupiers near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the area of Toretsk. Two attacks have been repelled, and one more battle is underway.

The enemy is currently highly active in the Pokrovsk direction. In the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pustynka, Hryhorivka, Dachenske, Petrivka and Pushkine, 29 times today, combat of varying intensity started there. Five firefights are currently ongoing in the areas of Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Petrivka and Pustynka.

The situation remains tense in the Kurakhove direction. Eleven attacks have been repelled near Berestky, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Romanivka and Antonivka, and ten more battles are currently underway.

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly and Novodarivka. Fourteen attacks have already been repelled, nine are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with GABs in the areas of Velyka Novosilka and Novyi Komar.

The situation in other directions

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks. Kozatske came under an air strike.

In other directions, the enemy is conducting air strikes and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Ukrainian troops are depleting the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear.

