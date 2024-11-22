Prosecutor General’s Office: 53 proceedings on shooting of 177 Ukrainian POWs by ruscists are being investigated

In October-November 2024, 13 criminal proceedings were registered over the execution of 54 Ukrainian POWs. This is a third of all proceedings initiated in 2024 over such facts.

This was announced on Suspilne TV channel by Taras Semkiv, Deputy Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict, Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a total of 53 criminal proceedings are currently being investigated into the shooting of 177 Ukrainian defenders. The vast majority of them were registered this year - 37 criminal proceedings over the shooting of 109 people.

"Obviously, there is an increase in the number of such cases. This is happening in all areas of the frontline. We understand which units are involved," noted Semkiv.

Read more: This year, number of proceedings on execution of Ukrainian POWs increased more than 4 times - Prosecutor General’s Office

The deputy head of the Department also clarified that four criminal proceedings have already been initiated over the shootings of Ukrainian servicemen in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

"According to our data, at least 20 people were shot. However, this crime is latent. We do not yet have all the data on the shooting of our servicemen. Obviously, their total number may be higher," he added.

As a reminder, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that on November 10, 2024, during an assault on the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novodmitrivka, Pokrovsk district, the Russian military took two Ukrainian soldiers prisoner. After that, they forced the prisoners to undress and led them at gunpoint through a forest plantation, where they were shot.

Read more: Ruscists shoot group of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were surrounded in Kursk region