Enemy was able to enter left-bank part of Kupiansk because of thick fog. This mission was suicide mission for Russians. Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed them, - commander of Achilles battalion of 92nd Separate Brigade Fedorenko

The Russian army took advantage of the thick fog and tried to enter the left-bank part of Kupiansk. However, as soon as the enemy was detected, it was destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the commander of the battalion of strike unmanned aerial systems of the 92nd separate brigade named after the kosh ataman Ivan Sirko, Yurii Fedorenko.

He noted that the situation in Kupiansk is very complex, dynamic and intense. The enemy fails to achieve the desired result in frontal attacks. However, they are trying to use the unfavourable weather during their assaults.

"The situation unfolded as follows: taking advantage of unfavourable weather conditions - fog, which was quite thick - the enemy used one unit of armoured vehicles in kamikaze mode, such as a tank with trawls that removes minefields, and two armoured personnel carriers. These are armoured combat vehicles for transporting, in particular, infantry units. At high speed, the Russians entered the area that is the least passable for lightly armoured and armoured vehicles," said Fedorenko.

However, as soon as the equipment and manpower of the occupiers were discovered by the Defence Forces, the enemy was hit by fire. The equipment was burned, and the troops were partially killed and partially captured.

"As soon as they passed this line, they were detected by the Defence Forces, after which they delivered a fire attack, which resulted in the burning of a tank, two armoured personnel carriers, and the liquidation of the enemy assault infantry," Fedorenko added.

Last week, the Russian occupiers tried to advance to the boundaries of Kupiansk's residential area, but they were destroyed.

