Deferrals issued by Ministry of Economy and through Diia will be canceled on February 28, 2025, - Cabinet of Ministers decree (updated)

The Cabinet of Ministers has issued a resolution to change the validity of the deferrals from mobilisation issued by the Ministry of Economy and through Diia, which will expire on 28 February 2025.

The Government has established that deferrals granted by decisions of the Ministry of Economy are valid for the period for which they are granted, but no later than 28 February 2025. The same applies to deferrals granted through the Unified State Electronic Services Web Portal ("Diia").

As noted, after this period, the deferrals will be cancelled. The Ministry of Economy is to send the decision to cancel the deferral to public authorities, as well as the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Defence.

The government also clarified the conditions for cancellation, in particular, the dismissal of an employee, the closure of a critical enterprise or the expiration of the appointment.

The Resolution will come into force on 1 December 2024, but some of its provisions will come into force from the date of publication of the document.

According to Ekonomichna Pravda, the resolution introduces the main provisions of the changes for business (critical enterprises):

deferments from conscription granted by the Ministry of Economy or through Diia are valid until the end of the term, but no longer than 28.02.2025;

decisions on the criticality of enterprises that expire before 30 November 2024 are extended until 31 December 2024;

reservations for persons liable for military service are made only through Diia;

by a separate decision of the Minister of Defence, more than 50% of persons liable for military service can be reserved;

The total number of persons liable for military service offered for reservation does not include women liable for military service;

for booking, the salary of persons liable for military service for the last 3 months of the last reporting quarter must be at least the minimum wage multiplied by 2.5;

in donor projects, up to 50% of employees directly involved in the implementation of tasks can be booked;

companies submit data on employees to the Pension Fund no later than the day following changes in employment relations;

the reservation is cancelled if the employee's salary is less than the specified level;

cancellation can be made via Diia;

the criticality of the enterprise will be agreed with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Defence.

