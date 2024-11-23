ENG
Russian troops shell Bilozerka: man is wounded

Обстріл Білозерки 18 листопада

Today, November 23, 2024, Russian troops fired on Bilozerka, Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the shelling took place an hour ago.

"A 51-year-old local resident was injured in the shelling. He was in his house at the time of the attack. The man sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and a shrapnel wound to the chest. An ambulance team took the victim to a hospital for medical care," the statement said.

It was also reported that the enemy shelled a bread distribution point and a gas station in the Kherson region, killing one person.

