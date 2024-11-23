Polish farmers have no demands for Ukrainian goods - Ministry of Agrarian Policy on blockade

Currently, Polish protesters who have launched a blockade at the border are not making any demands for Ukrainian goods.

"We have been working on the blockade for more than 3 weeks, as this information from the organization of radical Polish farmers appeared almost a month ago," the ministry said.

Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitalii Koval held two meetings with his Polish counterpart Czeslaw Siekerski and addressed the European Commission on this issue.

"Polish farmers do not put forward any demands for Ukrainian goods, but use the border as a tool to influence their government," the Ministry of Agriculture explained.

As reported, on November 23, Polish protesters began blocking the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.