Zelenskyy: Grain from Ukraine program supplies 400 million people in 100 countries

Speaking at the Third International Grain from Ukraine Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 20 million people have already been saved from hunger under the Grain from Ukraine program.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"In total, during the work of Grain From Ukraine, our program, 20 million people have been saved from hunger. And this is only thanks to our humanitarian program. In general, Ukrainian food exports provide food for 400 million people in 100 countries," the President of Ukraine said.

"Ukraine is one of the world's largest contributors to food security. And we maintain this importance despite everything. Despite this colonial challenge from the Russian Federation. This war is a war against the lives of Ukrainians, against our people, our families.

"I would like to remind you that the full-scale Russian invasion began, in particular, with the blockade of Ukrainian ports by the Russian navy. It started with that. And Russia understood very well what the consequences would be. They wanted these consequences, of course, a terrible outcome for the whole world - not just for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized: "If they can create a food catastrophe, then they can conquer a people who depend on food imports - any food. This is extremely sensitive for most of the peoples of Africa, for a significant number of people in Asia. And in Europe or America, the question of prices is always a question of stability in a particular region. And above all, stability for people's lives."

According to Zelenskyy, this is why it is so important that we continue to stand together in protecting food security, the security of food supply routes and other critical exports.