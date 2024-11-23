Zelenskyy: Putin has set task for his troops to push Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Kursk region before Trump’s inauguration

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has set a task for the Russian military command to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation by January 20, 2025. That is, before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the III International Conference on Food Security Grain From Ukraine, Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.

"For Putin, the most important thing is to push us out of the Kursk region. And all these stories, all these demonstrative strikes with new missiles, all this is not just for fun. He has set this task. I am sure he wants to push us out by January 20 next year. It is very important for him to demonstrate that he is in control of a situation that he does not control," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, by launching the operation in Kursk region, Ukraine has shown that Moscow is unable to defend its own lands, as Russia has thrown all its forces into the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

"And that's why the most difficult situation is where it needs to be kept, the most difficult situation is in Donbas, in the east of our country. He(Putin - ed.) wants to show that he will fulfill, as he said, the tasks of the so-called special military operation, occupy the entire Donbas, and he needs to push us out of the Kursk direction. These are the two tasks he has. This is the reason for our results: difficulties in the East. Yes, there is an insufficient number of Armed Forces there. Yes, Ukrainian units are understaffed for various reasons, including the slow delivery of aid," the president said.

At the same time, he added that the most important thing is that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are "there" and defending their homeland.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that Russia is suffering heavy losses in the Kursk sector.