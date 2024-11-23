MEP Metsola calls for supplying Taurus to Ukraine

Against the backdrop of Russia's escalating attacks on Ukraine, European Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola called for the speedy delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, Metsola said this in an interview with the Funke Group published on Saturday, November 23.

As noted, when asked whether the EU countries, like the United States, are in favor of allowing the use of long-range missiles against targets in Russia, and whether Germany should supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles, Metsola answered in the affirmative.

"Yes, this is the position of the European Parliament. This demand is widely supported. Let's see if this will lead to a corresponding change of course after the Bundestag elections," the head of the European Parliament said.

She suggested that such a change of course might happen even earlier, as "there are different positions in the German coalition regarding the supply of Taurus to Kyiv."

Metsola also emphasized that the Ukrainian military urgently needs help.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy rightly noted that Ukraine cannot wait indefinitely for large-scale military assistance just because some Western country is holding elections, while people are dying in the war in Ukraine every day," she said.

In addition, Metsola expressed concern that Russia is escalating the war and intensifying missile strikes, which are causing numerous civilian casualties.

As a reminder, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his opposition to Ukraine's use of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

Later, Scholz said that he did not support the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine because it was a responsibility for target control that he did not want to take on.

In Germany, there are a number of politicians who favor the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine. Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy of Germany Robert Habeck promised to send long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine if elected to the post of head of the German government.

Another candidate for the post of German Chancellor from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, made a similar election promise earlier, accusing Scholz of lacking a strategic vision.