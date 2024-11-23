There is every chance to end war in 2025, in January we will see Trump’s proposals - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has every chance to end the war next year. It is necessary to hear new proposals from US President-elect Donald Trump on a plan to end the war, which may be possible in January.

The head of state said this during the 3rd International Conference on Food Security Grain from Ukraine on Saturday, November 23, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET reports.

"We are open, I will say it again, and by the way, to the leaders of African countries, Asia, and the Arab states... We are ready to see their proposals. I also want to see the proposals of the new President of the United States of America. I think we will see these proposals in January. And I think we will have a plan to end this war," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: MEP Metsola calls for supplying Taurus to Ukraine

The president also said that he "did not want the Russian quality of disinformation to influence people, that we have only our plan and we do not want to hear from other partners from other continents." He says this is not true.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that the global South will be on the side of Ukraine and on the side of ending the war when the United States has a stronger position.

"I am confident that we have every chance to do this (end the war - ed.) next year. There are appropriate steps for this... We understand that Russia will not take all these steps. But there is a UN Charter, and all our steps based on the UN Charter will be supported by our partners," the head of state added.