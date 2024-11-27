Enemy is trying to take fire control of logistics routes in East, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Currently, Russian troops are trying to take fire control of logistics routes in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

The spokesman for the "Khortytsia" operational and strategic grouping of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, said this on television, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As of this morning, three combat engagements with the enemy were recorded. They fired more than 500 times at the positions of our troops and used 10 kamikaze drones. The enemy continues to try to take fire control of logistics routes, but the Defence Forces are giving an adequate response to the enemy," he said.

According to him, 187 combat engagements took place in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" over the last day. The occupiers carried out 18 air strikes, using 31 guided aerial bombs, and launched more than 280 kamikaze strikes, firing over 3,800 times from various types of weapons at the positions of the Defence Forces and populated areas.

"The enemy conducted the largest number of assaults and attacks in the Lyman, Kupiansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions," the spokesman added.

He noted that the Defence Forces do not allow the enemy to advance deep into the territory of our country and are trying to disrupt the enemy's efforts to establish control over Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Earlier, Voloshyn said that the Russian occupation forces use the tactics of assault groups conducted in several waves - the enemy can advance in small infantry groups of three, five or 10 people without the use of armoured vehicles.