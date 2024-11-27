Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he had accepted Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for the May 9 parade.

He posted a message to this effect on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"It is quite natural that I, as the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, am interested in taking part in the official celebrations of the victory over fascism, which will take place on May 9, 2025 in Moscow. Therefore, I have gladly accepted the official invitation of President Putin to attend the celebrations of the victory over fascism in Moscow," Fico wrote.

As a reminder, in October 2024, the Prime Minister of Slovakia said that he would fly to Moscow in 2025 and advised world leaders "not to suffer from Russophobia." Later, in an interview with Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva, Fico said that he considered it "his personal duty" to attend the Russian parade on May 9.