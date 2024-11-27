There is alert all over Ukraine. Air Force reports high-speed target. There is threat to Kyiv
On the afternoon of 27 November 2024, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air alert map.
"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K is taking off. Do not ignore the air raid alert," the Air Force said in a statement.
Later, the Air Force reported a high-speed target in Chernihiv region from the north.
"Kyiv take cover," warns the AF.
