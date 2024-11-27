Yermak on conditions for starting negotiations with Russia: "It is necessary to return situation at least to state as of February 23, 2022"

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, said that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are possible only if both sides agree to end the war and return to the situation as of February 23, 2022.

He wrote about this in his column for Dagens industri, Censor.NET reports citing Glavkom.

Yermak noted that fruitful negotiations are possible only when all the warring parties have a desire to end the struggle.

"In addition, it is necessary to return the situation at least to the state as of February 23, 2022. This would be the starting point for further settlement, as part of Ukraine was occupied before that date," he said.

However, according to Yermak, Russia is currently not interested in peace, as it demonstrates by deploying 11,000 North Korean troops with the potential to increase the contingent to 100,000.

"Russia's launch of a medium-range hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons along Dnipro last week, coupled with Putin's threats of further strikes, once again demonstrates that Moscow is not interested in peace. Every Russian strike and nuclear threat must be met with unwavering resolve. The strengthening of the sanctions regime, combined with the enhancement of Ukraine's military and civilian capabilities, especially our air defense, must take place immediately. Support for Ukraine in the face of these challenges must be sustainable, long-lasting and long-term," Yermak said.

The head of the OP added that Europe must now step up and establish its own reliable strategic approach. By strengthening its defense, economic and diplomatic components, Europe will be able to ensure lasting peace, security and economic stability.