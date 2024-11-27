Lithuania allocates EUR 5 million for installation of solar power plants in Ukraine

The Lithuanian government has allocated 5 million euros for the installation of solar power plants in Ukraine. This happened after Vilnius approved a program to support Lithuania's energy sector.

This is reported by the EP with reference to LRT, Censor.NET informs.

According to Rasa Kairienė, Head of the Development Cooperation Department of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, equipment for solar power plants must be reliable and protected from cyberattacks, so it must be of European production.

"When choosing solar power plants, we must ensure the reliability of the equipment to be installed and the cybersecurity aspects so as not to create additional dependencies for Ukraine. Therefore, in the procurement process, we will try to include this requirement that the equipment should originate from the EU or the European economy," said a representative of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

Lithuania has recently handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

