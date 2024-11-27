"It will be difficult winter for Ukraine." Pope Francis calls for support for Ukrainians

Pope Francis said that the winter will be difficult for Ukraine. The pontiff called for support for Ukrainians.

On Wednesday, November 27, Pope Francis met with pilgrims in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. During his speech, he mentioned Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The pontiff urged not to forget about the Ukrainian people, who are suffering greatly. He also called for prayer for peace.

Read more: War in Ukraine will end in peace talks - Austin

"Think of the Ukrainian children and teenagers who are suffering at this time, without heating in the midst of a very harsh winter. Pray for Ukrainian children and teenagers," the Pope said.

Greeting the Polish pilgrims, the pontiff asked them to support Ukrainians during the "difficult winter".

"Be merciful and peacemakers, supporting those who are experiencing difficulties and suffering because of the war, in particular Ukrainians, to get through the winter. This will be a difficult winter for Ukraine," Pope Francis said.