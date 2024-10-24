War in Ukraine will end in peace talks - Austin

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin admitted the possibility of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Pentagon press service following Austin's meeting with the Pope in the Vatican.

It is noted that the participants of the meeting discussed not only the Russian-Ukrainian war: they also touched upon the situation in the Middle East.

Austin stated the need to reduce tensions in the Middle East region and to resolve the problem of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.

According to the Pentagon chief, the United States will continue to support Ukraine, which will "decide for itself" when to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. At the same time, the war could end at any moment.

"This conflict will end with some kind of negotiations at some point," Austin said during a conversation with journalists.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense and the Pope discussed the need for further cooperation between the Vatican and the United States to help those affected by war, deportations and persecution, while emphasizing the importance of dialogue and reconciliation in resolving global conflicts, the Pentagon said.

As a reminder, the United States is ready to continue investing in the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

