Russia is using Tu-160 fighter jets, which were transferred to it by Ukraine in the 90s in exchange for repayment of gas debt.

The head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this on his Telegram channel.

"Corruption, incompetence and lack of strategic vision lead to anti-state decisions. We, as a country and a nation that is paying an extremely high price in the fight for our freedom, have no right to allow such mistakes and crimes to be repeated," Budanov said.

The use of Ukrainian aviation by Russia

Budanov drew attention to a journalistic investigation concerning Russia's use of Ukrainian aviation, in particular aircraft transferred in the 1990s to pay off Russia's gas debt.

"We will be able to defeat the enemy and reliably protect Ukraine when we irreversibly change. The interests of the state should be the top priority for everyone," he emphasized, calling for a change in approaches to national security.

